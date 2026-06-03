A bicycle ride was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ankara

On 3 June 2026, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye organized sports events dedicated to World Bicycle Day and the 35th anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan.

The events were attended by representatives of diplomatic missions, members of the Turkmen diaspora, representatives of the Turkish media, Turkmen students, as well as cycling enthusiasts. The bicycle ride took place on a specially equipped cycling track located on the shore of Lake Eymir near Ankara.

Prior to the start of the bicycle ride, an official opening ceremony was held. In their remarks, the speakers emphasized that the establishment of World Bicycle Day at the initiative of Turkmenistan serves as a testament to the international community’s high appreciation of the country’s efforts to promote physical culture and sports, encourage a healthy lifestyle, advance environmentally friendly modes of transport, and educate the younger generation in the spirit of caring for the environment.

At the conclusion of the bicycle ride, the participants expressed their support for Turkmenistan’s international initiatives aimed at the development of sports, as well as the strengthening of peace and cooperation. ///nCa, 3 June 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Turkiye)