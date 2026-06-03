Coastal Clean-Up in Turkmenbashi Organized by UNDP and NGO “Yash Tebigatchy” Engages Youth and Local Communities Ahead of World Environment Day

Turkmenbashi, 2 June 2026 – On the Caspian Sea coast in Turkmenbashi city, Balkan velayat, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), jointly with the NGO “Yash Tebigatchy” (“Young Naturalist”), organized a coastal clean-up activity under the regional project “Addressing Marine Litter and Marine Plastics – A Systemic Approach in the Caspian Sea,” marking World Environment Day, celebrated worldwide on 5 June.

The campaign brought together young people, representatives of the hyakimlik and UNDP, who jointly carried out coastal clean-up by collecting plastic and other types of waste. The collected waste was then sorted into different categories, including plastic, glass, metal, and organic waste, demonstrating the importance of waste segregation and responsible waste management practices. The initiative aimed to highlight the importance of collective action to protect the Caspian coastline and strengthen environmental responsibility among youth and local communities.

“Marine litter, including plastics and microplastics, remains one of the key threats to marine and coastal ecosystems. Clean-up activities continue to serve as an important platform for raising awareness and encouraging responsible environmental behaviour among local communities. Engaging young people in these efforts is particularly important, as it helps build long-term environmental responsibility and strengthens their role as drivers of positive change,” said Jemal Durdykova, UNDP Project Specialist in Turkmenistan.

“The Caspian Sea is a unique natural treasure, not only for our country but for the entire region. Preserving its wealth and pristine beauty for future generations is a sacred duty for each of us. Today’s environmental campaign is just a small part of the large-scale and multifaceted work that our organization regularly conducts in the field of environmental education and nature protection,” noted Leyli Shyhmedova, Chairperson of the Public Organization “Young naturalist”.

Participants also tested new approaches to beach litter monitoring and discussed the broader impact of marine pollution on the Caspian ecosystem, as well as opportunities for youth engagement in environmental action.

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The regional project “Addressing Marine Litter and Marine Plastics – A Systemic Approach in the Caspian Sea” is funded by the Russian Federation and implemented by UNDP and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan. It focuses on addressing land-based sources of pollution affecting the Caspian Sea and supports coordinated regional efforts to protect its fragile marine ecosystem.

The project demonstrates the commitment of the Caspian countries to strengthening regional partnerships and taking coordinated action to protect the unique ecosystem of the Caspian Sea for current and future generations. ///nCa, 3 June 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)