UNDP Strengthens Efforts on Development Financing in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 3 June 2026 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), jointly with the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, organized a seminar on the practical application of modern tools for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) financing and tax policy.

The objective of the seminar was to introduce the best international practices in the use of innovative financing instruments and their integration into national SDG financing strategies within the framework of the Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF). The event also focused on exploring the potential of tax policy as a tool for sustainable development financing.

The seminar brought together representatives of ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan engaged in SDG financing. During the event, Mr. Suren Poghosyan, UNDP Regional Adviser on SDG Financing for Europe and the CIS, UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub, presented practical steps for developing national SDG financing strategies, as well as approaches to tax incentives and the improvement of tax policy.

The seminar is part of the joint UNDP – Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan project “Partnering for SDG acceleration, Phase IV,” aimed at supporting the introduction and strengthening of development financing initiatives in the country. ///nCa, 3 June 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)