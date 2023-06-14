Turkmenistan participates in the 111th session of the International Labour Conference

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 13 June 2023, Muhammetseyit Sylapov, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan has participated to the Plenary session of the 111th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Turkmenistan’s Permanent Mission to UN Office at Geneva reported.

The minister made a statement on behalf of the Government delegation of Turkmenistan, Turkmenistan’s Mission to UNOG reported.

During his statement the Minister reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to the International Labor Organization’s Centenary Declaration on the Future of labor and welcomed the Director General’s report on “Advancing Social Justice,” which is important for responding to economic development, preserving jobs and increasing incomes.

It was also mentioned that ILO missions have repeatedly visited Turkmenistan and the result of joint activities over the past year was the adoption of the Roadmap of activities for cooperation between ILO and the Government of Turkmenistan for 2023.

The International Labour Organization holds its 111th annual Conference from 5–16 June 2023. Worker, employer and government delegates from the ILO’s 187 Member States address a wide range of issues, including: a just transition towards sustainable and inclusive economies, quality apprenticeships, and labor protection.

Turkmenistan’s Minister for Social protection met with ILO Director General

On 13 June 2023 the delegation of Turkmenistan led by Muhammetseyit Sylapov, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan has met with Gilbert F. Houngbo, ILO Director General in the margins of the 111th Session of the International Labour Conference.

During the meeting parties discussed opportunities of enhancing the cooperation between ILO and the Government of Turkmenistan, implementation of the recently approved Roadmap of activities for cooperation between ILO and the Government of Turkmenistan for 2023 and exchanged views on recent high level technical visits of the ILO mission to Turkmenistan.

The Director General of the ILO has commended the efforts made by the Government of Turkmenistan to address the needs for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice. ///nCa, 14 June 2023

 

