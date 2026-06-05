Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to Strengthen Consular Cooperation

On 4 June 2026, Ashgabat hosted the latest round of bilateral consular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, according to the foreign ministries of both countries.

The Kazakhstan’s delegation was led by Azamat Aubekov, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, while the Turkmen side was headed by Dovletmurat Muratov, Head of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the talks, the diplomats detailed a range of consular matters of mutual interest. Key topics included migration, cooperation under international legal conventions, the protection of citizens’ rights, and the expansion of the bilateral legal framework.

The sides also exchanged views on leveraging modern technologies to modernize consular operations. This initiative aims to improve the efficiency of consular assistance provided to citizens and accelerate communication between the state agencies of both countries.

Following the consultations, the heads of the delegations signed a joint Protocol. Both parties praised the constructive and substantial nature of the talks and agreed to maintain regular information exchanges across the entire spectrum of consular relations.

The next round of consular consultations is scheduled to take place in Astana. /// nCa, 5 June 2026