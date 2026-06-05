Turkmenistan Seeks to Expand Partnership with US Businesses, Says President

Turkmenistan supports expanding mutually beneficial partnerships with American companies and is ready to consider specific business proposals. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov shared this during a meeting in Ashgabat with Eric Stewart, the Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-US Business Council, on 4 June 2026.

During the meeting, Stewart reaffirmed the strong interest of the US business community in deepening cooperation with Turkmenistan, according to the state news agency TDH.

Both parties noted that US-Turkmenistan relations have gained significant momentum in recent years, with trade and economic cooperation serving as a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship.

Turkmenistan has already established a successful track record of partnering with major US corporations, including Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, Case New Holland, and Nicklaus Design.

President Berdimuhamedov praised the Turkmenistan-US Business Council for its significant contributions to bilateral ties. He highlighted the Council’s role as an effective platform for boosting trade volumes, launching new investment projects, and strengthening ties between the public and private sectors.

Pointing to the growing number of companies interested in the Turkmen market, the Head of State emphasized the importance of hosting regular forums and meetings between the business communities of both countries.

Eric Stewart confirmed that US companies are eager to strengthen their market presence in Turkmenistan and actively participate in upcoming joint projects.

Concluding the meeting, both sides expressed confidence in the steady, long-term growth of bilateral economic cooperation. ///nCa, 5 June 2026