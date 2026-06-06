Azerbaijan Culture Days Open in Ashgabat with a Vibrant Celebration of Friendship and Art

The grand opening ceremony of the Culture Days of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan was held on 5 June 2026 at the Mukams Palace of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan. This significant event serves as a vivid testament to the steadily strengthening cultural ties and enduring spiritual bonds between the two brotherly nations.

Immediately following the official opening ceremony, the audience was treated to a spectacular, large-scale concert program featuring master performers and prominent artistic ensembles from both Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The creative evening commenced with the performance of “DOSTLUK KOMPOZISIÝASY” (“Composition of Friendship”), which gracefully symbolized the unbreakable bonds of fraternity and the shared commitment of both nations toward the future expansion of Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations.

The audience was deeply captivated by the virtuosic mastery of the Fikret Amirov Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments and the refined, sophisticated performance of the Gara Garayev Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra. The energy in the hall reached its peak when the charismatic performers of the nagara (drummer) ensemble of the Azerbaijan State Dance Company took the stage, sweeping the audience away with a powerful wave of traditional Caucasian rhythms.

The universal language of music and choreography required no translation, seamlessly reflecting the striking commonality of national cultures, generous hospitality, and the immense creative potential of both brotherly peoples.

One of the evening’s most memorable and enchanting highlights was the real-time interweaving of artistic traditions. Popular Turkmen dance ensembles joined their Azerbaijani colleagues on stage. The true pinnacle of this artistic unity was a joint performance of the ancient, mesmerizing “küştdepdi” dance, executed by the legendary Turkmen dance company “Galkynyş” alongside an Azerbaijani soloist. The vibrant energy of the rhythm dissolved all boundaries, causing the hearts of the audience to beat in perfect unison.

Through the expressive language of music and choreography, the artists demonstrated a profound affinity between their national cultures, warm hospitality, and the rich creative potential of both nations. Another standout highlight of the evening was the presentation of “LEÝLISAÇ BARADA ROWAÝAT”, a composition based on the poetry and music of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. The brilliant interpretation by the People’s Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Gulyanak Mamedova, accompanied by the graceful dancers of the Turkmen ensemble “Näzli”, was met with thunderous and prolonged standing ovations from the packed hall.

The celebration of heritage expanded beyond the concert hall to other prestigious venues across the capital. At the Great Saparmurat Turkmenbashi Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan, an exquisite exhibition entitled “The Pearl of the National Heritage of Azerbaijan” officially opened its doors.

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum brought a truly priceless collection to Ashgabat. Residents and guests of the capital were granted a rare opportunity to witness firsthand masterpieces of decorative and applied arts. The display showcases intricately woven pile and pileless carpets spanning a historical period from the 19th century to the modern era, where every pattern tells an encoded story. The exhibition is beautifully complemented by antique and contemporary metal jewelry, highly complex traditional embroidery, national headwear, and a fascinating array of ornaments that encapsulate the very soul of the Azerbaijani people.

Cinematography enthusiasts were also treated to an immersive experience on the opening day, as the “Aşgabat” cinema hosted screenings of acclaimed Azerbaijani feature films, which sparked lively interest and warm appreciation among local viewers.

This magnificent celebration of friendship is only beginning, as the Culture Days of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan continue to gain momentum.

The upcoming itinerary of this extensive creative forum promises to be highly diverse and engaging. The Dovletmammet Azadi Library will host a prominent scientific conference dedicated to the literary legacy of the classical poets of both nations, whose timeless works have long served as a spiritual compass for both peoples. Meanwhile, the City Museum of History and Local Lore will open a conceptual photo exhibition chronicling the rich past and dynamic present of Azerbaijan.

The grand finale of the cultural exchange promises to be an extraordinary joint concert at the Görogly State Equestrian Circus. A key highlight of the evening will be a performance by the world-renowned “Galkynyş” National Equestrian Games Group. The legendary Turkmen riders on their magnificent Akhal-Teke horses are preparing unique, breathtaking routines that will once again demonstrate a timeless truth: when the talents and traditions of two great cultures unite, true magic is born./// nCa, 6 June 2026 (Photo credit: TDH)