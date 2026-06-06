Turkmenistan President Welcomes Azerbaijani Culture Minister

On 5 June 2026, President Serdar Berdymukhamedov received the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Adil Karimli, who arrived in the Turkmen capital for the launch of the Azerbaijan Culture Days, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH) reports.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani minister conveyed warm greetings from President Ilham Aliyev addressed to the Turkmen Head of State and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (National Council) Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

Adil Karimli emphasized that Baku attaches strategic importance to strengthening ties with brotherly Ashgabat, noting that holding reciprocal Culture Days serves as a powerful catalyst for bringing the two nations closer together.

The sides noted that the bilateral partnership has entered a qualitatively new stage, demonstrating dynamic growth across political, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

Special focus was placed on the ongoing Azerbaijan Culture Days, hosted by the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag. President Serdar Berdymukhamedov recalled the successful Turkmen Culture Days held in Azerbaijan last October, expressing confidence that the current events would contribute significantly to deepening the bilateral dialogue.

The Head of State also highlighted the importance of the concerts, exhibitions, and scientific conferences scheduled within the forum. In particular, he noted the significance of events dedicated to the enduring literary heritage of the great classical poets and thinkers of both nations—Dovletmammet Azadi, Seyid Azim Shirvani, Magtymguly Fragi, and Molla Panah Vagif.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation to benefit both brotherly nations. /// nCa, 6 June 2026 (Photo credit: TDH)