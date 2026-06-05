Cooperation for a green future: Scientific and practical field trip organized for young naturalists

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Secretariat of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, in partnership with the “Young Naturalist” public organization, launched a joint environmental campaign titled “Cooperation for a Green Future.” The opening day of the two-day event, which kicked off on June 4, was packed with vibrant and meaningful activities for the young participants. This was reported on the official website of the organization.

Harmoniously blending theory and practice, the program commenced with a guided tour of the museum at the Kopetdag State Nature Reserve. Here, the aspiring ecologists gained firsthand insights into the region’s rich flora, diverse fauna, and unique environmental features.

The itinerary continued with educational sessions, during which the participants visited the research laboratories of the Myrat Garryyev State Medical University of Turkmenistan. An introductory lesson dedicated to the country’s medicinal plants and their applications in traditional medicine provided an engaging discussion platform for the young UNESCO club members and environmental advocates. The participants took a closer look at ongoing scientific research, gathered valuable data, and exchanged experiences. ///nCa, 5 June 2026