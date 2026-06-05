President of Turkmenistan Receives Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz

On Thursday, 4 June 2026, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Cevdet Yılmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, who is currently visiting Ashgabat. Yılmaz also serves as the Turkish co-chair of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation, state news agency TDH reports.

At the beginning of the meeting, Yılmaz conveyed warm greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Head of State and the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye continues to expand both bilaterally and within international organizations, rooted in mutual trust and support. Both sides noted that regular mutual visits and high-level governmental talks remain driving forces behind the strengthening of the Turkmen-Turkish partnership.

In this context, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov recalled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s attendance at the celebrations on 12 December last year, marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. He emphasized that the visit gave a powerful new momentum to the high-level interstate dialogue.

Highlighting the substantial economic potential of both nations, the sides stressed the importance of regular exchanges to elevate economic interaction to a qualitatively new level. They underscored the vital roles played by the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission, the Joint Business Council, and bilateral trade exhibitions.

Commenting on the outcomes of the meeting, Cevdet Yılmaz posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“From energy to transport, trade to education, and science and technology to cultural interaction—we demonstrated a firm determination to advance our partnerships based on mutual benefit to a new level across a multitude of areas. We believe that every step strengthening the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world will contribute significantly to peace and prosperity in our region. Especially during a period of rising global uncertainty, developing relations between Türkiye and Turkmenistan—drawing strength from our shared history and values—takes on immense significance from a strategic perspective. Through our work built on mutual trust, unity, and cohesion, we will continue to support regional stability and achieve our common development goals together.” /// nCa, 5 June 2026 (photo credit – x.com)