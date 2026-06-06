Turkmen Foreign Minister and Azerbaijani Culture Minister Discuss Key Vectors of Humanitarian Partnership

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, met today with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Adil Karimli, who is currently visiting the country to participate in the Azerbaijan Culture Days, the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

The sides discussed pressing issues of cultural and humanitarian interaction, emphasizing the vital role of culture in strengthening the traditionally brotherly ties between the peoples of the two nations.

Special attention was paid to the further expansion of cooperation between cultural institutions, museums, libraries, artistic ensembles, and specialized educational organizations.

In this context, the sides noted the significance of the ongoing Azerbaijan Culture Days in Turkmenistan as a key factor in bringing the two nations closer together. The cultural program includes film screenings, lectures dedicated to the literary and artistic heritage of Azerbaijan, and a series of exhibitions. The three-day event, being hosted in the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag, will culminate in a grand gala concert featuring master performers of Azerbaijani art.

Furthermore, the parties underscored the importance of implementing joint cultural projects, organizing exhibitions, and holding other events aimed at popularizing the rich historical and cultural heritage of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. The sides also emphasized the need to revitalize contacts between representatives of the creative intelligentsia of both countries.

They also exchanged views on the further development of bilateral cooperation within international organizations and cultural platforms, as well as the establishment of new forms of interaction aimed at deepening the Turkmen-Azerbaijani cultural and humanitarian partnership.

Following the talks, the ministers reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral ties and expressed confidence in the successful continuation of a constructive dialogue for the benefit of the peoples of the two friendly states. /// nCa, 6 June 2026 (Photo credit: MFA of Turkmenistan)