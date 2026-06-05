UNDP Marks World Environment Day with Award Ceremony for Youth Competition “Aral of the Future – Creating Solutions Today”

Ashgabat, 5 June 2026 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan held an award ceremony for the winners of the youth competition “Aral of the Future – Creating Solutions Today” at the UN Building in Ashgabat on 5 June 2026, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The competition was organized within the framework of the joint UNDP–Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of High-Value Land Resources and Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits”, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The competition attracted talented young people from across Turkmenistan, who showcased their vision for a resilient and sustainable future of the Aral Sea region. Participants addressed a range of topics, including water-efficient technologies, ecosystem restoration, sustainable consumption, combating desertification, and inclusive natural resource management. Their ideas were presented in the form of creative three-dimensional models and visual installations, demonstrating practical and conceptual approaches to environmental challenges.

The projects were exhibited at the United Nations Building, showcasing innovative ideas to address environmental challenges in the Aral Sea region. UN personnel viewed the entries and voted for their favorites, encouraging engagement and dialogue on sustainability.

Opening the ceremony, Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, congratulated all participants for their commitment to environmental action and their innovative approaches to addressing one of Central Asia’s most pressing ecological challenges.

“UNDP will remain committed to providing platforms where young people can develop and showcase their ideas into practical solutions,” said Ms. Sahakyan. “Their engagement in addressing environmental challenges is essential for the future of the Aral Sea region, and we will continue to support initiatives that turn youth innovation into real impact.”Top of Form

Winners included:

Most Innovative Idea: Lale Garyagdyyeva (Mary Oil and Gas College) – “Digital Adaptation of Uzboy and the Aral Sea: Artificial Intelligence and Innovative Hydrological Model”

Lale Garyagdyyeva (Mary Oil and Gas College) – “Digital Adaptation of Uzboy and the Aral Sea: Artificial Intelligence and Innovative Hydrological Model” Best Eco Design: Maysa Atamuradova & Polina Klubkova (Turkmenabat School No. 11) – “Monitoring of the Aral Sea using Earth Remote Sensing Methods”; and Guvanch Janmammedov (Balkanabat Oil and Gas College) – “Green Protection of the Aral Sea”

Maysa Atamuradova & Polina Klubkova (Turkmenabat School No. 11) – “Monitoring of the Aral Sea using Earth Remote Sensing Methods”; and Guvanch Janmammedov (Balkanabat Oil and Gas College) – “Green Protection of the Aral Sea” Most Inspiring Concept: students of Ashgabat School No. 87 – “The World at the Crossroads of Two Roads.”Bottom of Form

The winners received certificates and commemorative prizes in recognition of their outstanding contributions. All participants were acknowledged for their creativity, dedication, and commitment to environmental sustainability.

The competition is part of broader efforts by UNDP, the Ministry of Environmental Protection, with support from the GEF, to strengthen environmental awareness, promote sustainable natural resource management, and engage young people in climate action and ecosystem restoration in Turkmenistan. Through education, creative initiatives, and community engagement, the project supports local solutions and builds resilience in the Aral Sea region. ///nCa, 5 June 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)