Turkmenistan to enhance logistics cooperation with a number of countries

The Association “Turkmen Logistics” is going to establish partnership ties with a number of foreign countries.

“Work continues on setting up mutually beneficial cooperation with relevant associations and unions of countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Romania, Germany, and other European and Asian countries”, wrote Rustam Seyidov, Deputy Chairman of the Association “Turkmen Logistics” in his article published by the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Recently, the Association “Turkmen Logistics” has inked a MoU with the Association of Freight Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan.

According to Seyidov, the MoU envisages the following areas of cooperation:

Exchange of information related to transport and logistics activities, as well as existing experience;

Assistance in the development of the logistics services market, expansion of professional and business contacts with interested companies and organizations;

Joint consultations on the creation of feasible conditions for transportation;

Development and implementation of joint projects

Introduction of modern digital systems in the field of logistics in order to optimize supply chains and international transportation

The Association “Turkmen Logistics” is also an associate member of the International Federation of Forwarding Associations (FIATA) and has partnership and cooperation agreements with Associations of Uzbekistan, MoU with Associations of Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Turkiye.

The Association strives to promote the formation of a high-quality logistics services market in Turkmenistan; the creation of logistics centers and other structural facilities on the territory of Turkmenistan; improving the efficiency and competitiveness of organizations of the transport and logistics infrastructure of Turkmenistan when integrated into the global transport and logistics network; to increase the role of Turkmenistan in the international transport and logistics system, as well as to help the national companies in studying international experience in the use of digital technologies and the provision of freight forwarding services. ///nCa, 20 December 2022