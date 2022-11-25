Turkmenistan and the UAE will cooperate in the field of transport logistics

The Turkmen Logistics Association (TLA) and the UAE National Freight and Logistics Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The document was inked during the official visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the UAE, on the sidelines of a business forum on 22 November.

According to the TLA, the MoU confirms the mutual readiness to actively expand partnership on a beneficial and equal basis.

It should be noted that transport and logistics cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan is announced a strategic direction of bilateral cooperation. At the summit talks, the Turkmen leader pointed out great prospects for the logistics “aggregation” of the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi and the ports of the UAE.

At the same time, the transport companies and logistics operators of both countries will be directly engaged with the operationalizing the agreements reached. In Turkmenistan, the market of transport and logistics services is quite developed. The Association “Turkmen Logistics”, found in 2020, plays an essential role in this trend. The Association comprises more than 130 transport and logistics firms, and one of its goals is to advance the role of Turkmenistan in the worldwide transport and logistics system. ///nCa, 25 November 2022