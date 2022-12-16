The Association “Turkmen Logistics” and the Association of Freight Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan signed a memorandum

Recently, the Association “Turkmen Logistics” signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Association of Freight Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan. The signing took place on the sidelines of a business meeting in the Avaza national tourist zone with the participation of representatives of Turkey, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

The memorandum allows to develop information cooperation and provide practical assistance in the selection of partners. The provisions of the Memorandum are aimed at fostering partnerships and bilateral relations between the members of the associations, Turkmen Logistics reports

The trilateral meeting of business circles brought together more than 30 delegates from government agencies, private companies and other departments of the three countries.

The Deputy Chairman of the Association “Turkmen Logistics”, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and other participants of the meeting made presentations and reports.

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are members of the Lapis Lazuli transport and transit corridor, gaining growing popularity among the participants of cargo and logistics operations. Therefore, the signed MoU will be another important practical step towards realizing the transport potential of the two Caspian neighbors. ///nCa, 16 December 2022 (photo credit – “Turkmen Logistics”)