The Association “Turkmen Logistics” and the Secretariat of the International Coordinating Council on Trans-Eurasian Transportation signed a Memorandum of Understanding

The Association “Turkmen Logistics” and the Secretariat of the International Coordinating Council on Trans-Eurasian Transportation (CCTT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

According to Turkmen Logistics, the document is aimed at developing transport and logistics ties in Central and North Asia, the Caspian region and the Eurasian continent as a whole.

The Memorandum allows for the strengthening of cooperation and cooperation in addressing issues related to the development of cross-border transport along the routes of the main international transport corridors and other important international routes of mutual interest, as well as the development of information cooperation and practical assistance in the selection of partners.

In January, a representative of the CCTT took part in the Ashgabat Turkmen-Russian business Forum, on the sidelines of which a round table on the development of transport cooperation was organized. At the time, it was stated that the CCTT has a lot of potential that could be used to address issues with increasing the volume of rail and multimodal transportation to/from Turkmenistan as well as transit. This could be done by utilizing the capabilities of the special Working Group on the North-South International Transport Corridor as well as various formats within the framework of project activities.

CCTT is a non-profit transport association uniting 96 companies from 23 countries, including the railways of Europe, Asia and CIS countries, leading shipping companies, operators and forwarders, ports and stevedoring companies, government organizations, administrations and scientific organizations, telecommunications and marketing companies, security services and mass media.

The Council participates in efforts of OSJD, UIC, UNECE Inland Transport Committee, CIT, EAEU, UNESCAP, OTIF, WCO and UPU to create new technological norms and harmonize transport law, aimed at reducing barriers to freight transportation between Asia and Europe. ///nCa, 17 February 2023