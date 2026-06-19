UN General Assembly Resolution on the Role of the Policy of Neutrality Published in All Six Official UN Languages

United Nations General Assembly resolution 80/262, “The role and importance of a policy of neutrality in maintaining and strengthening international peace, security and sustainable development,” initiated by Turkmenistan, has been published in all six official languages of the United Nations. This was reported on the website of the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN.

The publication of the resolution in all official UN languages marks the completion of the formal process of formalizing the document after its adoption by the General Assembly and ensures its wide dissemination among United Nations Member States.

Adopted by consensus by the General Assembly at the initiative of Turkmenistan the resolution became the first UN document adopted under a separate agenda item dedicated to neutrality. The document aims to further strengthen the role of the policy of neutrality in maintaining international peace, security and sustainable development, while introducing a number of new practical initiatives in the fields of preventive diplomacy, mediation and international cooperation under the auspices of the United Nations. /// nCa, 19 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)