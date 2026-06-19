Turkmenistan Showcases Investment and Trade Priorities at TIIF-2026

A high-level Turkmen delegation led by Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Nazar Agahanov participated in the Fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF-2026), held in Tashkent from 16 to 18 June, underscoring Turkmenistan’s commitment to expanding regional economic cooperation and attracting new investment partnerships.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the delegation took part in discussions on key issues shaping the future economic landscape of Central Asia and beyond, including energy development, transport connectivity, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, mineral resources, food security, and innovative financial mechanisms.

The forum, now firmly established as one of the largest investment platforms in Central Asia, attracted thousands of participants from around the world, including government leaders, investors, multinational corporations, development banks, and international financial institutions.

Organizers reported participation by representatives from more than 100 countries, with investment funds and corporations managing assets estimated at over $40 trillion.

The opening ceremony was attended by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, alongside the President of Albania and the prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. Senior representatives of major international financial institutions—including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the New Development Bank of BRICS, and the Eurasian Development Bank—also participated.

Uzbekistan Uses Forum to Present Major Investment Agenda

TIIF-2026 served as a platform for Uzbekistan to present an ambitious package of investment opportunities valued at approximately €75 billion across sectors such as energy, transport, logistics, industrial development, digital infrastructure, and advanced technologies. Forum organizers scheduled multiple investment pitch sessions aimed at connecting international investors directly with businesses and regional authorities.

In his keynote address, President Mirziyoyev announced plans for the creation of the Tashkent International Financial Center, envisioned as a tax- and customs-free zone operating under principles of English common law.

The proposed center would offer zero-percent rates on several major taxes, facilitate free capital movement, and support the development of financial technologies, digital assets, and green finance.

The forum’s agenda reflected broader regional priorities, featuring discussions on critical minerals, industrial cooperation, infrastructure development, green energy, digitalization, and the strengthening of regional supply chains.

Growing Importance of Regional Connectivity

For Turkmenistan, participation in TIIF-2026 aligns closely with its efforts to strengthen economic integration across Central Asia. The country’s strategic location between East and West, its role in regional transport corridors, and its substantial energy resources make it a natural stakeholder in discussions on connectivity and sustainable development.

The prominence of transport and logistics issues at the forum is particularly relevant for Turkmenistan, which has been actively promoting multimodal transit routes linking Central Asia with the Caspian region, the South Caucasus, the Middle East, and South Asia. Likewise, discussions on energy cooperation and digital transformation correspond with Turkmenistan’s ongoing efforts to diversify economic partnerships and modernize trade infrastructure.

A Regional Platform Gaining Global Weight

The Tashkent International Investment Forum has grown rapidly since its launch and has become one of the principal venues for investment dialogue in Central Asia. The previous edition of the forum resulted in investment agreements and trade contracts worth more than $30 billion, while TIIF-2026 was expected to attract an even larger number of investors, business leaders, and policymakers.

Against a backdrop of shifting global supply chains, growing interest in critical minerals, and increased attention to Eurasian transport corridors, the forum highlighted Central Asia’s rising profile as both an investment destination and a strategic bridge between major markets. Turkmenistan’s participation reflects its continuing policy of engaging with regional and international partners to advance trade, investment, and economic cooperation. /// nCa, 19 June 2026