Meeting of Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Georgia with Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia

On 19 June 2026, a meeting took place between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Georgia D.Seyitmammedov with Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia S.Tamazashvili.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ambassador congratulated his interlocutor on his appointment as Minister of Internal Affairs and wished him success in his future work.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on key issues of cooperation in the field of public security, strengthening law and order, as well as improving mechanisms of inter-agency cooperation.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of further enhancing a trust-based dialogue between the relevant structures of the two countries, noting that the development of practical cooperation in the field of law enforcement constitutes an important element of the overall system of bilateral relations.

The Minister, in turn, confirmed his readiness to further deepen cooperation and to implement joint initiatives aimed at improving the effectiveness of the specialized agencies.

At the end of the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of maintaining regular contacts and further developing bilateral cooperation in the interests of both countries.

/// nCa, 19 June 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia)