TEIF 2025: From Gas Giants to Green Energy – The Evolution of Turkmenistan’s Energy Strategy

At the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025) in Kuala Lumpur, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Energy, A. Saparov, presented an overview of the achievements and prospects of the country’s energy sector. His speech highlighted the pivotal role of the electric power industry in driving Turkmenistan’s economic development and strengthening its international ties.

Currently, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan oversees 11 power plants with a combined capacity of 6,523.2 megawatts. These facilities ensure a stable electricity supply for domestic consumers and support the growing export of surplus electricity to neighboring countries.

Natural gas remains the primary fuel for gas turbine power plants, with diesel fuel used as a backup. Saparov emphasized that Turkmenistan ranks fourth globally in natural gas reserves, but this does not imply wasteful use of its natural resources. Environmental protection and the preservation of subsurface wealth for future generations are core principles of the country’s energy diplomacy.

The minister highlighted several significant projects. Among them is a 1,574-megawatt combined-cycle power plant on the Caspian Sea coast, which will enhance energy supply reliability and expand electricity exports to the Caucasus and Türkiye.

Additionally, Turkmenistan is taking its first steps in renewable energy with a 10-megawatt solar and wind power plant project in the Balkan Velayat. To support this initiative, a memorandum of cooperation on renewable energy development was signed with the UAE company Masdar.

To improve the domestic energy system and diversify electricity export routes, Turkmenistan is actively attracting foreign investment. Key projects include high-voltage transmission lines along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan corridor and the creation of a ring energy system connecting the Ahal-Mary and Balkan-Dashoguz directions, financed by the Asian Development Bank.

Saparov underscored the importance of international collaboration with leading companies from Europe, Japan, China, and Korea, which bring extensive expertise in the electric power sector. These initiatives focus on adopting digital technologies, reducing harmful emissions, and reinforcing Turkmenistan’s position on the global stage. ///nCa, 23 April 2025