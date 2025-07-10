UN Hosts Press Briefing on Upcoming Third Conference for Landlocked Developing Countries in Turkmenistan

New York, 9 July 2025 – Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations, and Rabab Fatima, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States (OHRLLS), held a press briefing to discuss the upcoming Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3). The conference is scheduled to take place in Awaza, Turkmenistan, from 5-8 August 2025.

Addressing the Challenges of Landlocked Developing Countries

Under-Secretary-General Rabab Fatima opened the briefing by highlighting the unique challenges faced by the 32 landlocked developing countries (LLDCs), which are home to over 517 million people.

“Their development challenges are profound and persistent, rooted in one intangible reality: they have no direct access to the sea,” Fatima stated. She noted that this isolation increases trade costs by up to 74% and doubles export times compared to coastal economies. Despite representing 7% of the global population, LLDCs account for only 1.2% of global merchandise trade and less than 1% of global exports.

Fatima emphasized that LLDC3 represents a “once-in-a-decade opportunity” to reshape the development path of these nations through international support and partnerships. The conference will be a multi-stakeholder event, bringing together heads of state, ministers, parliamentarians, private sector representatives, civil society, youth, and UN system delegates.

The UN Secretary-General will lead the UN delegation, joined by the President of the General Assembly and the President of ECOSOC, reaffirming the UN’s commitment to the LLDC agenda.

The conference is anchored in the Awaza Programme of Action, a bold blueprint for 2024-2034, adopted by the General Assembly in December 2024.

This program identifies five flagship deliverables.

Priority area 1: Structural transformation and science, technology and innovation

Priority area 2: Trade, trade facilitation and regional integration

Priority area 3: Transit, transport and connectivity

Priority area 4: Enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change and disasters

Priority area 5: Means of implementation.

Rabab Fatima underscored the human dimension of the LLDC challenges, citing issues like 39% of LLDC populations lacking internet access, farmers struggling with poor transit infrastructure, and entrepreneurs facing limited funding.

“LLDCs are countries on whom the fate, the success of the agenda 2030 defends, because these are the countries which are being left behind,” she said.

Conference Highlights and Stakeholder Engagement

The LLDC3 agenda includes plenary sessions, five high-level thematic roundtables, and dedicated stakeholder forums, including a private sector forum, parliamentary forum, civil society forum, and youth forum.

A ministerial dialogue on South-South cooperation and a women leaders’ meeting will also take place.

A significant highlight will be the launch of the LLDCs Global Business Network, the first platform to connect businesses across landlocked, transit, and partner countries.

Rabab Fatima stressed the importance of bringing LLDC stories to the forefront, emphasizing the need to address the challenges faced by millions of children, farmers, and entrepreneurs in these nations.

Logistical Preparations in Awaza

Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva detailed the logistical arrangements for LLDC3, emphasizing Turkmenistan’s commitment to hosting a successful conference.

The event will take place in Awaza, a scenic recreational area along the Caspian Sea, featuring luxury hotels for participants.

The conference venue will be equipped with high-speed internet, interpretation booths, media zones, and spaces for bilateral negotiations. The host government will manage airport and shuttle services, provide free visas for registered participants, and offer online attendance options.

Ataeva highlighted the comprehensive services available, including full catering, daily lunches, coffee breaks, evening receptions, and on-site medical and emergency support. Information for participants is accessible via the conference website.

Turkmenistan has also increased flight frequencies between Ashgabat and Awaza to accommodate attendees during conference period.

The Ambassador noted the recent conclusion of negotiations on the Awaza Political Declaration, a key document expected to ensure a strong outcome for the conference.

“LLDC3 will not be business as usual,” Ataeva said, pointing to major side events and forums, including a connectivity track on August 6 focusing on digital links, transport, and transit. She invited delegations and stakeholders to co-organize side events.

Cultural and Tourism Offerings

In addition to the conference, Turkmenistan has planned a rich cultural program, including a gala reception, evening concerts, national cuisine festivals, exhibitions, and souvenir bazaars. Guided tours and tourism services along the Caspian Sea coast, along with shopping and hospitality zones near the venue, will enhance the experience for participants.

Both speakers underscored the importance of LLDC3 as a platform to mobilize global support for landlocked developing countries. With its inclusive approach and ambitious agenda, the conference aims to address critical development challenges and pave the way for sustainable progress in the decade ahead.

For more information, including registration details and the conference program, visit the official LLDC3 website. https://lldc3.gov.tm/ ///nCa, 10 July 2025