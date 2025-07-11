Turkmenistan Celebrates Wheat Harvest Goal Achievement: Over 1.4 Million Tons Collected Through Dedication and Modern Technology

Turkmen wheat farmers have achieved outstanding labor victories, successfully completing the harvest campaign and delivering 1,407,000 tons of wheat to the state. This yield is the result of their dedicated work, efficient use of modern machinery, and strategic investment in the country’s agricultural sector.

The harvest took place on more than 690,000 hectares nationwide, involving 2,111 state-of-the-art combines from leading global manufacturers such as John Deere and CLAAS. Operating around the clock, these machines enabled a swift, full, and loss-free collection of the cultivated grain.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated the country’s farmers on this remarkable accomplishment, emphasizing their invaluable contribution: “In achieving this brilliant labor victory—the collection of the country’s generous grain harvest—every contributor to the grain industry played a worthy role, especially advanced daikhan associations and farms, private agricultural producers, and rural workers. We will continue to create every opportunity for our tireless farmers, who successfully carry forward the traditional practices of agriculture, to reap generous harvests from their native soil and improve the nation’s prosperity through diligent labor.”

Turkmenistan is actively investing in the technical modernization of the agricultural sector, allocating significant resources to the construction of processing plants, fertilizer factories, and hydraulic facilities. These initiatives support steady development and enhance the production capacity of the sector.

Special attention is being given to private sector empowerment within the agro-industrial complex. As part of ongoing reforms, and to ensure the efficient use of land and water resources, plots from the Special Land Fund are being allocated to private agricultural producers. This opens major opportunities for non-state actors and inspires new labor achievements.

Starting in 2024, the government raised procurement prices for wheat and cotton. Farmers now receive 2,000 manats per ton of wheat, ensuring improved returns on their labor.

A key factor behind this year’s successful harvest was the establishment of the Scientific Research Institute of Grain Farming under the Ministry of Agriculture. Through a science-based approach, the institute has developed and introduced new high-yield wheat varieties: Serdar, Arkadag, and Pyragy.

Turkmenistan’s focus on breeding research and collaboration with scientific institutions highlights its commitment to sustainable agricultural development and national food security. ///nCa, 11 July 2025