Turkmen Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Counterparts on LLDC3 Preparations

On 10 July 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held telephone conversations with the heads of foreign affairs ministries of several countries, including:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maksim Ryzhenkov

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popsoi

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi, Albert Shingiro

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Affairs of Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad, Abdraman Saber Fadoul

The parties discussed preparations for the upcoming Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan in August.

///nCa, 11 July 2025