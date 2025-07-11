Belarus Highlights Its Interest in UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

On 10 July 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maksim Ryzhenkov, and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov. The dialogue was initiated by the Turkmen side, according to a press release issued by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

During the discussion, the parties addressed key aspects of Belarus–Turkmenistan cooperation, as well as topics related to the international and regional agenda.

Special attention was given to the upcoming Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), which is scheduled to take place in early August 2025 in Turkmenistan. Ryzhenkov emphasized the relevance of this forum for Belarus, noting:

As a landlocked country, Belarus faces the same challenges as other nations in similar geographical conditions. Participation in the conference will provide an important opportunity to explore ways to overcome these obstacles and strengthen international cooperation, he stressed.

The sides reaffirmed their intention to further develop bilateral relations. In particular, the conversation highlighted efforts to enhance political dialogue, hold regular inter-ministerial consultations, and align positions on key issues of international and regional importance. ///nCa, 11 July 2025