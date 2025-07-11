Samsung Unveils the Next Generation of Foldable Galaxy Z Smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked

Tamir Shakirov

On July 9, 2025, the South Korean company Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked presentation in Paris, where it showcased new foldable smartphone models: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE. These new devices not only surpass their predecessors in technical performance but also in design. When unfolded, the 7th-generation Galaxy Z smartphones are even thinner than the recently released Galaxy Edge 25—whose body thickness was reduced by 25% compared to the base Galaxy S25. Along with improvements to the processor and main camera module, the innovations are striking.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Smarter, Slimmer, Lighter

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is not only more intelligent but also 10% thinner and lighter than the previous 6th generation, now weighing just 215 grams. While still bulkier than the Galaxy S25 when folded, it is significantly more comfortable and sleek when unfolded. The flagship model is powered by the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. The battery remains unchanged at 4400 mAh.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features two screens: a primary 8-inch AMOLED 2X with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and an external 6.5-inch AMOLED. The bezels on the external display are much slimmer, giving the device the feel of a standard multi-functional smartphone.

The main camera module has been upgraded to 200 MP, and for the first time in the Z series, a macro photography mode has been introduced. With all these enhancements, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 confidently competes with the Samsung S25 Ultra. It is available in three colors: blue, gray, and black.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Elegance and Innovation in Photography

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is thinner than the Flip 6, measuring just 6.5 mm compared to 6.9 mm, making it more compact when folded. It’s equipped with the powerful Exynos 2500 processor and houses a 4300 mAh battery.

The external display has received a major upgrade, increasing from 3.4 inches in the 6th generation to 4.1 inches, and now supports a 120 Hz refresh rate—double that of its predecessor. The main screen has grown from 6.7 to 6.9 inches and features a 120 Hz AMOLED display. The crease at the fold is now nearly imperceptible.

The camera module remains unchanged, featuring two lenses: a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens. However, several new shooting modes have been added. The “Auto Zoom” feature detects the subject’s position in the frame and automatically adjusts the zoom level. Additionally, the new ProVisual algorithm with 10-bit HDR delivers richly colored, professionally enhanced video quality. The smartphone comes in black, blue, and coral.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Affordable Excellence

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a refined yet slightly simplified version of the Z Flip 6. Its back panel is made of premium plastic instead of glass. While the screens remain the same, the chipset has been updated to the more modern Exynos 2400. It features a 4000 mAh battery and is available in black and white.

Official Pricing

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Starting at $1,999 USD

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Starting at $1,099 USD

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Starting at $899 USD

///nCa, 11 July 2025