Briefing on International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality was held in Tbilisi

On 10 April 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia held a briefing for representatives of Georgian media dedicated to International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The briefing was attended by journalists of First Channel, TV Channel “Obieqtivi”, business publication “The Georgian Business Week”, organization “GeorgiaPress”, media holding “Europa 24”, news agency “News Day Georgia”, online media “Geoecohub”, editors-in-chief of newspapers “Resonance”, “Multinational Georgia”, “Free Georgia”, “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, representatives of Georgian think tank “Geocase”.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia D. Seyitmammedov noted that Turkmenistan’s constructive foreign policy course and creative initiatives put forward by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov are gaining widespread support on the world stage. This is confirmed by the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly on 21 March 2024 of the Resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust” and on 21 March 2025 of the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”. The Ambassador stressed that neutral Turkmenistan makes a significant contribution to the promotion of peace and security in the world, to the strengthening of mutual understanding, friendly and trusting relations and fruitful cooperation among States and peoples, and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The briefing also touched upon the outcomes of Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze’s official visit to Turkmenistan. It was emphasised that high-level visits play a key role in developing and strengthening Turkmen-Georgian relations.

The Ambassador also briefed the media on the planned celebrations in Turkmenistan and abroad to mark the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

At the end of the briefing, a video on neutrality was shown to the participants. ///nCa, 10 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)

Some photos from the event: