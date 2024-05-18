Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the opening ceremony of the monument to Magtymguly Fragi and the park complex

Dear compatriots!

Dear participants of the celebration!

Today, the Turkmen people celebrate a great holiday.

In a beautiful corner of our capital Ashgabat, in the foothills of Kopetdag, we are taking part in the opening ceremony of a magnificent monument to the great son of Turkmen people, the outstanding thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi and a cultural and park complex named after the classic poet. I cordially congratulate all of you on this celebration on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the classical poet, held at the international level in the year “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”.

Dear compatriots! Dear participants of the celebration!

In our country, 2024 has been declared the year of “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”.

The national Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero-Arkadag, initiated a high-level celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great thinker Magtymguly Fragi, popularization of the poet’s works in the world, which have become a universal value.

In his poem “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi,” dear Arkadag celebrating the poet’s rich creativity, delves deeper, extolling Magtymguly’s integrity and influential voice. Each word and line carries profound significance.

“The poet’s path is initially both mysterious and simple,

He solemnly assumes his permanent post.

Stands up at the foot of Kopetdag

His Highness Magtymguly Fragi.”

These words of the Arkadag Hero serve as a symbol of special reverence for the literary heritage of Magtymguly Fragi.

The construction of the Magtymguly Pyragy cultural and park complex is inextricably linked with the wise ideas of the National Leader of the Turkmen people. The poet-thinker’s dreams of statehood, independence, and unity have come true in this happy era.

This is clearly reflected in the poem “The Future of Turkmenistan” by Magtymguly Fragi:

“Tribes live as a single family,

There is one tablecloth spread out for you,

A high share is given to the Motherland,

And granite melts before the troops of Turkmenistan.”

Dear participants of the celebration!

The works of the great thinker ignitex with every citizen of the country the love of his native people, beloved Homeland, and powerful state. They help to educate our generations of high morality so that they grow up to be educated young people, professionals in their field, worthy of doing good deeds for the country and the people, for all mankind.

Renowned Turkmen figures, alongside international poets, writers, scientists, critics, artists, and masters of decorative and applied arts, bakhshi musicians – have all contributed exemplary works in homage to this great poet. These creations hold immense significance in furthering the study and widespread appreciation of the wise poet’s rich literary legacy among the people.

In order to reward the citizens of our country and foreign citizens for their great services in the careful preservation, study and popularization of the rich and priceless literary heritage of the great master, the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna” was established. Numerous compatriots and foreign citizens will be awarded this medal, as well as the Magtymguly International Prize.

Dear compatriots! Dear participants of the celebration!

The Turkmen people are a people who have created spiritual and cultural values over thousands of years of their history, which have had a huge impact on the development of mankind.

The poet’s works have forever entered the universal treasury of world literature.

The people learned the outstanding works of the master of the word by heart. Our Bakhshi musicians, having created songs based on his deeply meaningful poems, have brought them to our days.

That is why the holiday of the Turkmen classical poet is widely celebrated throughout the world today.

Dear participants of the celebration!

In the epoch of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state, large-scale work is being carried out to further improve the standard of living of the people, the socio-economic development of the Motherland.

Large-scale construction of modern buildings and facilities and modern roads continues in the capital and regions of the country.

The opening of the Magtymguly Fragi cultural and park complex, built on the initiative of the Arkadag Hero in a unique corner of the beautiful capital, is an event of historical significance.

Sculptures of foreign writers and poets are installed in this park complex, which is another vivid symbol of the triumph of friendship and brotherhood in a sovereign state, which Magtymguly Fragi dreamed of.

The cultural and park complex “Magtymguly Pyragy” will become the most visited place for citizens of our country and foreign guests. Poetry evenings, creative meetings, song and musical performances will be regularly held here with the participation of Turkmen and foreign poets and prose writers.

This park complex will be of great importance in enhancing the creative potential of the country.

Dear participants of the celebration!

As you know, to date, monuments to Magtymguly Fragi have been installed and are being installed in a number of foreign countries. Such good deeds further strengthen the bridges of friendship and brotherhood between peoples.

The in-depth study of Magtymguly Fragi’s life and work within Turkmenistan has gained significant international support. The International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) declared 2024 “The Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world – Magtymguly Fragi”. The collection of manuscripts by Magtymguly Fragi is included in the register “Memory of the World” of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The 300th anniversary of the poet’s birth is included in the List of significant dates of the joint celebration of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. All this is a tribute of high respect to the great master of the word of the Turkmen people.

Dear compatriots! Dear participants of the celebration!

Once again, I cordially congratulate you on the opening of the magnificent monument to the great son of the Turkmen people, poet of all times Magtymguly Fragi and the cultural and park complex!

I wish you all good health, longevity, a happy life and great success!

