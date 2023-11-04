Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the ceremony on the occasion of commissioning and laying the foundation of new energy and social infrastructure facilities in Balkan Province

Dear friends! Dear guests!

Today, in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan province, we are laying the foundation of a new electric power station, as well as social and cultural infrastructure facilities in the village of Guvlymayak. At the same time, in a solemn atmosphere, we will put into operation a high–voltage overhead power transmission line along the Mary-Akhal route and two gas turbine units at the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries.

Dear friends!

As you know, the electric power industry is one of the main branches of the national economy, the development of which is targeted by program measures, significant investments, major projects, technological modernization of production and a consistent increase in the production of electric energy, which, in turn, ensures reliable and uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Today there are 12 power plants with a total capacity of 7000 MW in the country. During the years of independence, namely in the period 2013-2021, eight of them were launched. In addition, thousands of kilometers of overhead power transmission lines of various voltages, reconstructed and new distribution systems have been put into operation. All this is evidence of significant progress in this sector.

Dear friends!

Independent Turkmenistan is known as a strong state, where large-scale projects are being built, created and successfully implemented, which, along with the facilities being built and opened, are aimed at strengthening the national economy, ensuring a prosperous and happy life of the population.

When implementing projects, priority attention is paid to compliance with environmental requirements and the introduction of advanced technologies.

Major industrial projects implemented in the country gained a positive assessment by leading international organizations for their high quality and compliance with environmental standards.

The modern combined cycle power plant we are laying the foundation for today will have four gas turbines and two steam turbines.

Their total capacity will be 1,574 MW. More than 150 specialists of appropriate qualifications will work here, who will be provided with all conditions for work and rest.

This facility will become the second powerful power plant in the country, which will provide reliable energy supply to consumers of one of the industrially progressive regions – the Balkan province. The excess electricity generated here can be delivered to a single ring power grid, as well as supplied to neighboring countries.

The implementation of large-scale projects in the regions of our independent Homeland demonstrates the priority of developing the electric power industry and the impressive economic potential of our sovereign country.

Dear friends! Dear guests!

Today, the foundation of a complex of social and cultural infrastructure facilities is also being laid in the village of Guvlymayak in order to improve the living conditions of specialists working at the enterprises of the State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa” located in the region.

In the near future, modern comfortable 4-storey houses designed for 472 households will appear here, as well as a secondary school for 320 places, a kindergarten for 120 places and a shopping and entertainment center will be built. All this is another clear example of the state’s concern for people.

I am convinced that domestic builders and foreign partners, taking an active part in the implementation of these projects, will adequately cope with the tasks set!

Dear friends!

As you know, work is underway to transform the current energy system of the country into a closed cycle, that is, into a ring power grid. The first stage in the implementation of this project is a high–voltage overhead power transmission line along the Akhal–Balkan route, launched in 2021. And today we are witnessing the successful implementation of the next stage of the creation of this network – a high–voltage overhead transmission line along the Mary-Akhal route. It is the result of the tireless and selfless work of domestic energy builders.

The laying of a high–voltage overhead transmission line along the Balkan-Dashoguz route is planned to be completed in 2024.

The commissioning of the Balkan-Dashoguz and Mary-Akhal transmission lines will complete the formation of a ring power grid, improve the quality of power supply to domestic consumers, and create favorable conditions for the export of electricity abroad from various parts of the country.

The implementation of these projects is a significant milestone in the history of the domestic energy sector, as a modern full-cycle electric power infrastructure has been formed thanks to the reforms carried out over the years of independence.

I take this opportunity to thank Turkmen energy builders and foreign partners for their active participation in the successful implementation of this project.

Dear friends!

The launch of two modern gas turbine units at the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries will also take place today. Their capacity is 70 MW, which will ensure reliable power supply to the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries.

Dear friends! Dear guests!

I heartily congratulate you on the ceremony of laying the foundation of the combined cycle power plant in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan province and the complex of social and cultural infrastructure facilities in the village of Guvlymayak, as well as on the launch of a high-voltage overhead power transmission line along the Mary–Akhal route and two gas turbine units at the complex of plants!

I wish you good health, family well-being and great success in your work!

And let these objects serve their native people for many years in the period of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state! ///TDH, 3 November 2023

