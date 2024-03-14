Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the opening ceremony of the second stage of the Lebap Cement Plant

(Koytendag district of the Lebap province, March 13, 2024)

Dear compatriots! Dear people!

On the successful days of the year “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, we take part in the opening ceremony of the second stage of the Lebap cement plant located in the Koytendag district.

Today, modern residential buildings built in the city of Turkmenabat in the Lebap province will be put into operation in a solemn atmosphere. About 200 new modern passenger buses will also be handed over to the residents of the Lebap province to provide high-quality services to the population.

Dear people! I cordially congratulate all of you on these joyful events!

Dear people!

Great and large-scale projects aimed at increasing the economic potential of the Motherland and further improving the welfare of the population are being successfully implemented.

The grandiose construction carried out in our sovereign state is aimed at ensuring a prosperous and happy life for our people. Modern social facilities, powerful industrial enterprises, new villages and towns have been built in all regions of the country. The first stage of the city of Arkadag, the first “smart” city in our country, has been opened.

The buildings and facilities being commissioned are designed to contribute to the consistent development of the national economy, the industrialization of the country, as well as the harmonious transformation of the regions.

Currently, based on the Program “Revival of a new era of a powerful state: The National Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052”, as well as the Program of socio-economic Development of the country in 2022-2028, large-scale work is being carried out to develop sectors of the national economy, including industry and construction production.

Industry and the construction industry supply construction sites and the population of the country with the necessary high-quality building materials, in particular, cement.

The Baherden, Balkan and Lebap cement plants, built and commissioned in the country during the years of independence, produce high-quality products based on new innovative technologies that fully meet international standards. Currently, cement products under the brand “Made in Turkmenistan” are in great demand not only in domestic but also in global markets.

Dear people!

Special importance is attached to the effective development of investments directed by our state for the development of the domestic construction industry, increasing the production capacity of enterprises.

New industrial facilities are being built, equipped with innovative technologies and producing products based on local raw materials that meet international standards and are in demand in domestic and foreign markets. A clear evidence of this is the modern enterprise being opened today.

The construction of the new facility, commissioned by the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production, was carried out by the Türkmen enjam company, which is a member of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The company has installed modern equipment from leading countries of the world, which will optimize the production process and produce products in high demand.

The complex, which includes 38 buildings and facilities, is capable of producing per year 1 million tons of high-quality cement products that meet international standards, including sulfate-resistant cement. During the implementation of the second stage of the Lebap Cement plant, all production and living conditions for work and recreation of about 250 employees are provided.

Consistent dynamics of the development of industries and construction production is ensured in accordance with the adopted Programs.

Thus, in the year “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” in the Bakherden district of the Akhal province, it is planned to put into operation another new facility – the second stage of the Bakherden Cement Plant equipped with modern innovative technologies, which will also produce 1 million tons of high-quality cement products per year.

I am firmly convinced that the industrialists of our independent neutral Fatherland will continue to work selflessly in the future to transform the country into a developed state, uninterrupted supply of construction sites and the population with high-quality construction products, making a worthy contribution to strengthening the potential of the national economy.

Dear people! Dear compatriots!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you and all employees of the industry and construction sector, the population of Lebap province on the commissioning of this important facility, as well as on the opening of modern residential buildings in the city of Turkmenabat and arrival of new modern passenger buses for the population of Lebap province!

I wish you good health, a prosperous and happy life, and great success in your work! ///TDH, 13 March 2024