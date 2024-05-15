Seoul celebrates the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi

On May 14, 2024, within the framework of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of birth of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Korea held an international scientific conference and the exhibition in the Yongsan district Administration building of Seoul.

The heads and staff of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum Secretariat, heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in the Republic of Korea, researchers, representatives of creative intellectuals, students as well as media representatives attended the events.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Korea Begench Durdyyev in his speech noted that a series of events devoted to the 300th anniversary of birth of Magtymguly Fragi are widely celebrated in Turkmenistan and abroad. He also emphasized that poet’s rich works have become precious asset of the world literature and culture.

The speakers noted the consistent and fruitful development of cultural and humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea. It was emphasized that the literary heritage of the classical poet Magtymguly Fragi, his works that call for peace, patriotism, harmony, goodwill and friendship, serve for the benefit of strengthening the relations between the nations.

At the end of the conference the participants visited the exhibition of paintings dedicated to the life and work of Magtymguly Fragi, where the publications of his works, Turkmen national clothes and handicrafts were also exhibited.

A special place in the exhibition was allocated to the books written by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The book written by President of Turkmenistan “Änew – culture from the depths of millennia” was of particular interest to the visitors of the exhibition. ///nCa, 15 May 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea)