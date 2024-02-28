Russian Railways Logistics Facilitates Delivery of Building Materials for Magtymguly Fragi Monument Project in Turkmenistan

JSC Russian Railways Logistics, the logistics arm of Russian Railways, has organized the rail transport of construction materials from Russia to Turkmenistan, according to a company statement.

The St. Petersburg branch of Russian Railways Logistics spearheaded the project, delivering granite tiles and decorative elements needed for the new monument dedicated to the revered Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi. The materials will also be used for landscaping the surrounding area and cladding a square in Ashgabat.

The deliveries, encompassing a total of 68 wagons, spanned six months and involved several stages. The project scope included not only direct transportation from Kupchinskaya station (Oktyabrskaya Railway) to Gipjak station (Turkmen Railway) but also additional services. These services included providing rolling stock, creating and approving loading plans, securing cargo within wagons, and loading and unloading at the Kupchinskaya station.

“This marks the second major project for our branch successfully delivering tiles from this manufacturer to Turkmenistan,” stated Maxim Losev, Head of the St. Petersburg branch of JSC Russian Railways Logistics. “In 2021, we delivered 105 wagons within a brief timeframe of five months. Supporting the modernization of cultural and historical sites is a significant responsibility, demanding seamless logistical support and strict adherence to delivery deadlines. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such projects and plan to continue actively developing collaborations with major enterprises in Northwestern Russia, assisting manufacturers in expanding their export shipments.”.///nCa, 28 February 2024