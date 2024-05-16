Uninterrupted development of Turkmenistan inspired by poetry of Magtymguly Fragi

“The great thinker of the East, Magtymguly Fragi, argued that the cultural heritage of the nation should form the basis for its continuous development,” said Rashid Meredov, the DPM and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, during his keynote address at the 10th meeting of National Commissions for UNESCO of TURKSOY Member States in Ashgabat on 16 May 2024.

He said, “On this principle, Turkmenistan takes an active role in activities to protect, preserve and promote historical, cultural and natural heritage.”

He said that as one of the most important principles in the foreign policy of Independent and Neutral Turkmenistan, great importance is given to increasing cooperation with all states and international organizations, especially the United Nations and its organizations such as UNESCO.

He said that the year 2024 was the 300th anniversary year of Magtymguly and a park complex dedicated to the great poet of the Turkmen people, who is revered in many countries, would be opened on 17 May 2024.

The minister said that in addition to the monument to the poet, the park is adorned with the statues of writers and important figures from many countries, including the states represented by the friends who are attending today’s meeting.

“The Magtymguly Fragi cultural and park complex will be a clear example of the friendship and brotherhood of peoples declared in the immortal poems of the great poet,” said Meredov.

“Magtymguly Fragi was not only the founder of Turkmen classical literature, but also an integral part of the world cultural heritage,” he said.

The foreign minister of Turkmenistan said, “We propose to develop a Regional project called ‘Our Heritage’ based on the proposal put forward by the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, at the Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia held in Cholpan-Ata, Kyrgyzstan on July 21, 2022.”

“The aim of this project will be to expand regional cooperation in a multilateral format, to exchange experiences in the field of research, protection, restoration and preservation of historical and cultural monuments, to put forward joint projects to be included in various international lists of UNESCO and TURKSOY,” he said.

Cultural diplomacy is an essential and important part of the overall ecosystem of the diplomacy of Turkmenistan.

This is based on the holistic concept that everything is connected with everything else. As such, the holistic approach helps unclutter the path toward correct decision-making. As a matter fact, the holistic approach is one of the messages of the powerful poetry of Maktymguly Fragi. /// nCa, 16 May 2024