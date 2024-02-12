Keynote Speech by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, 9 February 2024

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers! Dear participants of the meeting!

As a result of the selfless work of our people in 2023 – the year of “Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar” – we have achieved great success and fulfilled our plans.

The development and implementation of laws corresponding to the realities of our time were continued.

At the same time, a high rate of economic development has been ensured. GDP growth was 6.3 %, including 4.3 % in the industrial sector, 12.8 % in trade, and 4.4 % in agriculture. The volume of investments increased by 7.5 %.

In the reporting period, a total of 12 274 new jobs were created. The volume of exports of products produced in the country reached US $11.4 billion.

Last year, 78 industrial and social facilities were opened at the expense of all sources of financing, 1.89 million square meters of housing were commissioned. Thousands of families celebrated a housewarming party.

Last year, we solemnly opened the “smart” city of Arkadag, built for the first time in the history of the country on the initiative of the Hero Arkadag.

A high–voltage overhead power transmission line along the Mary-Akhal route, two gas turbine installations at the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries, as well as dozens of new enterprises in various fields were put into operation.

The farmers, yielding rich harvests, ensure the country’s food security.

The State Budget for 2024 has been adopted, and wages, pensions and state benefits have been increased once again.

An unforgettable event of the year was the holding of an international scientific and practical conference and exhibition dedicated to the year “Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar” at a high level in Ashgabat.

The authority of our neutral state in the international arena is consistently growing. Cooperation with the United Nations is steadily developing. Last year, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted resolutions based on Turkmenistan’s initiatives. This is a clear indication that the proposals put forward by our neutral country, which are significant for all mankind, are widely supported by the international community.

Neutral Turkmenistan carries out effective cooperation with other major international and regional associations and structures, builds up relations in various fields with countries of the world and international organizations.

Thanks to the efforts of the Hero-Arkadag, parliamentary diplomacy has gained special activity.

Dear Members of the Cabinet of Ministers! Dear participants of the meeting!

Every year we have a certain motto. This year’s motto is “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, the content and ideological message of which aims at raising the patriotic spirit, promoting the education of young people, inspire them to carry out work on the further prosperity of the Motherland.

This places a great responsibility on us, and in this regard we will have to work selflessly for the practical implementation of the motto.

Dear Members of the Cabinet of Ministers! Dear participants of the meeting!

In accordance with the Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments in 2024, this year it is planned to build and commission residential buildings with a total area of 430,000 square meters, educational institutions for 5,360 places, preschool institutions for 1,200 places.

To improve the social and living standards of the people, it is planned to launch the construction of many new buildings, as well as complete the construction of a number of facilities and buildings.

This year, a water treatment plant with a capacity of 150,000 cubic meters of drinking water, the Dokmaçylar cultural center, a new monument to Magtymguly Fragi and a cultural and park complex will be put into operation in the city of Ashgabat, 13 modern residential buildings in the residential area of Parakhat-7, the International Treatment and Rehabilitation Center and the International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology; in the Akhal province – the 2nd stage of the cement plant in the Baherden district, modern villages in Ak bugdai and Kaakhka districts; in the Balkan province – the road bridge over the Garabogazgol Bay, the International airport complex in the village of Jebel; in the Lebap province – the 2nd stage of the cement plant in the Koitendag district; new administrative building of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service in the city of Mary. It is also planned to commission the Tejen–Mary section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway.

In order to improve the social and living conditions of the population, significant funds will be allocated for the construction of roads, communication systems, water, gas, energy supply and the construction of sewage treatment plants.

During the year “The Fount of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, a number of international events will be held in our country on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi and the announcement of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024.

The merit of professors and teachers, writers, and creative workers in the global popularization of the personality of the classic poet Magtymguly Fragi, his rich literary heritage, is very great. At the same time, foreign citizens also make a significant contribution to this cause.

In this regard, it is necessary to prepare proposals on awarding representatives of the creative intelligentsia of our country and foreign countries with the newly established medal and the Magtymguly International Prize.

Due preparation should be made for high-level events of special significance and significant dates.

Dear participants of the meeting!

As you can see, the Program adopted for the current year includes a very large amount of work. Our main goal is the further prosperity and development of our homeland.

Dear Members of the Cabinet of Ministers! Dear participants of the meeting!

I am firmly convinced that together with the people, we will achieve all the goals and milestones set for 2024 with united and selfless work! ///TDH, 9 Feb 2024