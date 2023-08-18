Arkadag Berdimuhamedov Inspects on Construction of Magtymguly Cultural Complex to be inaugurated in 2024

On Thursday, 17 August, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Magtymguly cultural and park complex under construction in the southern part of Ashgabat.

The park complex will be inaugurated in 2024, the year of the 300th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Magtymguly.

Berdimuhamedov familiarized himself with the projects and drawings of the location of the objects planned for construction on the territory of the park complex.

DPM B.Annamammedov (construction) presented options for lighting systems, inscriptions proposed for placement at the facilities of the complex, as well as projects related to the night panorama of the complex.

Emphasizing the importance of using the latest technologies in the design of the cultural and park complex, the National Leader of the Turkmen people underlined the need of the bright illumination of the sculpture of Magtymguly using various special effects.

DPM M.Mammedova (culture) reported on the program of the opening ceremony.

It is planned to make mini-sculptures of the poet for this significant event, which will be presented to all participants of the celebration, Arkadag said.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people also stressed the expediency of using electric vehicles for walking around the complex.

Then Arkadag Berdimuhamedov read a poem written by him on the occasion of the upcoming anniversary of the poet. DPMs and the governor wished him creative success.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov once again stressed that the issues of improvement of the cultural and park complex of Magtymguly should always be in the spotlight. It should become a favorite place for citizens and guests, it will inspire young people engaged in artistic creativity. ///nCa, 18 August 2023 [photo credit – TDH, screenshots from Turkmen TV]

Magtymguly Fragi, the Fountain of Wisdom

The most devoted servant of poetic shrines

Is Magtymguly Fragi, the Fountain of Wisdom.

The eternal foundation of all unshakable fortresses

Is Magtymguly Fragi, the Fountain of Wisdom.

For him, serving humanity is freedom,

He is the language and the rhythm of the Turkmen people.

He respects the sacred eternal will of Heaven

Magtymguly Fragi, the Fountain of Wisdom.

We bow to him with a thousand bows,

As to a brother forever and ever.

He shares his glory with us, for the joy of all and everything,

Magtymguly Fragi, the Fountain of Wisdom.

A legend of millennia and a tale of centuries.

He does not need to be called – he is always ready to come.

He is a loyal subject of all countries and peoples,

Magtymguly Fragi, the Fountain of Wisdom.

The poet’s path is originally as mysterious as it is simple,

He solemnly takes his place on his eternal post.

At the foot of the Kopetdag, His Highness Magtymguly Fragi stood today

For three centuries, he has set out on a great journey.

He serves the peoples of the whole Earth with all his soul.

The closest and dearest person of all times

Is Magtymguly Fragi, the Fountain of Wisdom.

His Highness Magtymguly Fragi.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

(unofficial translation, originally published by THP)

