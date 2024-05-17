Turkmen-Russian trade turnover grew by 13 %

News Central Asia (nCa)

By the end of 2023, the Turkmen-Russian trade turnover increased by 13%.

This was stated at the meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin in Kazan.

“According to the results of last year, the mutual trade turnover between Russia and Turkmenistan increased in physical terms by 13% and amounted to 678 million tons, exports – by 11% (reached 542 million tons), imports – by 22% (reached 136 million tons),” Khusnullin said.

“Our countries are actively working to strengthen bilateral relations in many areas. I thank the leadership of Turkmenistan for strengthening friendly relations between our countries,” he added. ///nCa, 17 May 2024

 

