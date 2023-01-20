Kazakhstan-China trade turnover in 2022 exceeded USD 31 billion

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China in 2022 reached USD 31.2 billion, report several media outlets.

Kazinform news service of Kazakhstan reports that the high dynamics of mutual trade growth of 23.6% year on year was mainly achieved due to an increase in Kazakhstan’s supplies to China of agricultural products by 133.7%, raw energy products – 58%, chemical products – 25.2%.

According to Kazinform, Kazakhstan increased its imports from China of plastics and rubber by 45%, by 23.4% of textiles and textile products, and by 21.4% of machinery and equipment.

China has been one of the largest trading partners of Kazakhstan for many years. Kazakhstan, in turn, is China’s largest trading partner in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan and China are committed to raise the volume of their mutual trade to USD 35 billion by 2030. Quite possibly, target can be achieved ahead of its time. /// nCa, 20 January 2023