High-level Group on Trade and Investment Support of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation met in Moscow

On 21-22 December 2023, the ninth meeting of the High-level Group on Trade and Investment Support within the framework of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Moscow, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia reports.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan K.Kurbanov, and the Russian delegation – by Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation D. Volvach.

The meeting discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, promising joint projects, conditions for improving mutual trade, cooperation in the fields of industry and energy, as well as in the educational sphere.

At the end of the meeting, the relevant protocol was signed. ///nCa, 23 December 2023