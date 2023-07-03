Trade turnover between Belarus and Turkmenistan grew by 46.6% in 2022

Despite the pandemic restrictions in 2022, the Belarusian-Turkmen trade and economic cooperation had a positive dynamic. The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 46.6% in 2022, said the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan Vyacheslav Beskosty in an interview with the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Turkmenistan and the dynamics is also positive, he added.

At the Belarusian-Turkmen inter-ministerial consultations held in February 2023, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation was considered. An agreement has been reached to hold the 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Belarusian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation in person in Minsk in the second half of 2023.

According to the diplomat, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Belarus have a great potential for developing cooperation.

There are certain prospects for cooperation in the field of agricultural production. “The Republic of Belarus is one of the few countries ensuring its food security and a significant exporter of food products. This indicates a serious approach to agriculture. We are ready to share our experience and best practices with our Turkmen friends in all areas –from seed production to the implementation of industrial cooperation projects in the field of mechanical engineering,” Beskosty stressed.

The importance of Turkmenistan as a transportation hub on the North-South and West-East routes was demonstrated by the forum on international transport and transit corridors conducted early in May of this year and the attention displayed by foreign participants. The introduction of combined cargo transportation is one area where Belarus sees possibilities for cooperation with Turkmenistan, according to Ambassador.

Touching upon the topic of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the envoy expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for the trust in personnel training. ///nCa, 3 July 2023

