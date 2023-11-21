Trade Between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Thrives, Reaching Nearly $940 Million

News Central Asia (nCa)

The economic partnership between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan continues to flourish, as bilateral trade turnover soared to $939.1 million in January-October 2023, according to the Statistics Agency under the President of Uzbekistan. This remarkable growth underscores the deepening ties between the two nations.

Uzbekistan’s exports to Turkmenistan during this period reached $143.7 million, while imports from Turkmenistan amounted to $795.5 million. This reflects the strong demand for Turkmen goods and services in the Uzbek market.

Turkmenistan currently stands among Uzbekistan’s top seven trade and economic partners, highlighting the significance of this relationship. Uzbekistan maintains trade relations with 198 countries worldwide, with China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and the Republic of Korea constituting its largest trading partners.

Within the CIS region, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover is primarily concentrated on Russia (47.3%), Kazakhstan (21.4%), and Turkmenistan (5.6%).

In January-October 2023, Uzbekistan imported goods and services from 175 countries, with over two-thirds of imports originating from key partners such as China, Russia, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye, Germany, and Turkmenistan.

During this period, Uzbekistan’s exports totaled $20.47 billion, or 29.1% up year-on-year. Imports, on the other hand, reached $30.5 billion, marking a 22.7% growth. As a result, the foreign trade turnover balance recorded a negative balance of $10.03 billion. ///nCa, 21 November 2023

 

 

