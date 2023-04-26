Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan takes the lion’s share in Russia’s trade with Central Asia

In 2022, the trade turnover between Russia and Central Asia grew by 15% compared to 2021, exceeding US $ 42 billion. At the same time, the trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan accounted for most of this indicator equaling to US $ 28 billion. The figures were announced on Tuesday by Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister, minister for industry and trade of Russia.

He addressed the main plenary session of the exhibition “Innoprom. Central Asia” titled “International Industrial Projects in Central Asia: Competitive advantages amid new challenges”.

Manturov read out the welcoming speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which noted: “Regional processes of economic cooperation demonstrate very high dynamics. In this regard, the pace of development of cooperation between the host countries of the exhibition – Russia and Uzbekistan – is indicative: last year, bilateral trade increased by more than a quarter.”

Russia’s trade turnover with Uzbekistan amounted to about US $9 billion, according to Manturov.

The Russian DPM stressed that Innoprom in Tashkent covers issues of industrial development in Central Asia and it is important to expand cooperation with all countries of the region in a balanced manner.

He added that today the Russian industry is moving towards achieving technological sovereignty, but at the same time there is no task to lock in the country.

“We are considering aspects of cooperation, cooperative ties within the framework of those associations where we develop our trade and economic relations. First of all, these are the EAEU, SCO, BRICS and other economic unions, where we have normal, friendly, constructive relations, which contributes to the achievement of technological sovereignty, and Central Asia occupies a leading position,” Manturov stressed. ///nCa, 26 April 2023