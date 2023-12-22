Trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan exceeds $970 million

News Central Asia (nCa)

According to the Agency of Statistics under the President of Uzbekistan, trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan amounted to $970.1 million in January-November 2023.

Of this, exports of Uzbek products to Turkmenistan amounted to $106.5 million, while imports from Turkmenistan were $809.6 million.

As the figures show, trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are developing along an upward trend. For comparison, in 2021, trade turnover for the same period amounted to $761.2 million, and in 2022 – $877.5 million. At the same time, Uzbekistan’s exports to Turkmenistan are consistently declining, while the share of imported Turkmen products is growing.

According to the data, Turkmenistan is among the top seven largest trade and economic partners of Uzbekistan.

The largest volume of foreign trade turnover with the CIS countries was recorded with Russia (47.7%), Kazakhstan (21.5%), and Turkmenistan (5.2%).

Today, the Republic of Uzbekistan has trade relations with 199 countries of the world. The largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded with China (21.3%), Russia (15.5%), Kazakhstan (7.0%), Turkey (5.0%), and the Republic of Korea (3.7%).

The total exports amounted to $23.2 billion (30.6% up from January-November 2022), an increase of 30.6%), and imports amounted to $34.1 billion (23.3% up year-on-year). As a result, the trade balance deficit amounted to $10.9 billion.

In general, goods and services were imported into Uzbekistan from 177 countries. More than 2/3 of imports come from such major partner countries as China, Russia, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye, Germany, and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 22 December 2023

 

 

