UAE-Turkmenistan Trade turnover grew by 296%

The UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum reflected the shared enthusiasm to consolidate private-sector cooperation, expand areas of partnership and cooperation, explore new opportunities to increase trade and investment flows and launch joint projects in priority sectors, said the UAE State Minister for Foreign Trade of the UAE Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

In this regard, confidence was expressed that the business forum, during which the main priorities of the Turkmen-Emirati trade, economic and investment cooperation would be determined, will directly contribute to the establishment of close contacts between the business structures of the two countries.

Al Zeyoudi said that the forum “reflects the focus of the leadership of the UAE and Turkmenistan on consolidating the bilateral relations between the two countries and expanding areas of cooperation.”

“Our business communities are keen to explore promising opportunities that increase mutual trade and investment, and launch joint projects and initiatives. The wide range of opportunities in the two countries opens new horizons for economic ties and creates new opportunities for common growth and prosperity”, he added.

“Today, we have a comprehensive cooperation plan that we are working to enhance with our partners in the Turkmen government and private sector. We look forward to raising the level of bilateral economic partnership in areas of mutual interest and expand the areas of cooperation between the two countries, facilitate trade exchange and investments, and overcome any potential obstacles”, he stressed.

The State Minister confirmed the great interest of representatives of the UAE business community in building up a productive partnership with the Turkmen side.

“Total non-oil trade between UAE and Turkmenistan witnessed incredible growth in 2022, reaching $653m in the first 9 months – up by 296% from 2021.”, Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, later tweeted.

According to him, the boost is being driven by sectors such as renewable energy, automotive parts, broadcasting equipment and vegetable oils. ///nCa, 23 November 2022