President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group

On Tuesday, 14 May 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Mr.Toshiaki Endo, Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on priority aspects of the Turkmen-Japanese partnership. It was noted that Turkmenistan and Japan also actively cooperate in the format of international organizations, including at the UN platform.

The sides highlighted the importance of interparliamentary ties for fostering strong relations. Turkmenistan and Japan’s active collaboration within the “Central Asia+Japan” dialogue were named as crucial platform for cooperation. Toshiaki Endo expressed his hope to see President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the upcoming Summit of Heads of State for the “Central Asia+Japan” format.

The President of Turkmenistan noted the importance of the Summit for building effective interstate cooperation that meets common interests.

The meeting highlighted the significance of the trade and economic partnership, with the joint Committee playing a key role. Years of successful collaboration between Turkmenistan and Japanese companies in the gas and chemical industries were recognized.

Turkmenistan’s strong interest in participating in the World Exhibition EXPO 2025 in Japan was emphasized. The establishment of an Organizing Committee and ongoing preparations were mentioned.

In this connection, Toshiaki Endo extended an invitation to the President to visit EXPO 2025.

During the conversation, it was also noted that the humanitarian sphere is an integral component of Turkmen-Japanese relations. The fruitful nature of cooperation in this area is evidenced by the exhibitions, Cultural Days and various other events regularly held in both countries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the constructive interstate dialogue will continue to develop dynamically across its entire range.

Meeting with National Leader Arkadag Berdimuhamedov

The topics of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian fields were discussed at the meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with Chairman of the Japanese-Turkmen Interparliamentary Friendship Group Toshiaki Endo. Ayano Sato, a member of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament, also attended the meeting.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude for Japan’s support of Turkmenistan’s neutrality status and peaceful foreign policy, and its initiative for an International Year of Peace and Trust in 2025. He invited Japanese participation in related events.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also noted that 2024 marks the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. In this regard, it is noteworthy that the current meeting is taking place during the period of widespread celebration of the anniversary date, as well as on the eve of the Constitution Day and the State Flag of Turkmenistan.

In turn, Toshiaki Endo invited Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to visit the World Exhibition EXPO 2025, which will be held in Japan next year.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

In this regard, the National Leader stressed the significant contribution of Japanese partners to the implementation of the industrialization program of Turkmenistan. He also noted the merits of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in bringing bilateral relations to a new level.

For many years, major Japanese companies have been working effectively in the gas sector and the chemical industry of Turkmenistan. The success of the joint project for a gasoline production plant in Akhal province was cited as an example of effective collaboration, particularly in the gas and chemical sectors.

In this regard, Toshiaki Endo noted that gasoline produced at this plant, which fully meets environmental standards, is in demand abroad.

Discussions explored new avenues for economic cooperation, including utilizing advanced technology, in particular, in the field of design, construction and management of smart cities.

Special attention was paid to the development of inter-parliamentary relations during the meeting. Thus, work is underway to implement Turkmenistan’s initiative to hold a meeting of the heads of Parliaments of Central Asian countries and Japan in Ashgabat within the framework of the Central Asia+ dialogueJapan.”

The importance of cultural exchange and collaboration in humanitarian fields was emphasized.

Major international events celebrating Magtymguly Fragi’s 300th anniversary were noted.

Taking the opportunity, Toshiaki Endo congratulated Arkadag, the President of Turkmenistan and the entire Turkmen people on this significant date and the Day of the Constitution and the National Flag. ///nCa, 15 May 2024