President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Tuesday, 5 Sep, Kyosuke Nagata, the President of the University of Tsukuba, one of the leading national universities in Japan.

The main topic of the meeting was the discussion of prospects for further deepening of traditional Turkmen-Japanese ties in the field of science and education. According to the parties, a lot of joint work has already been done in the field of scientific cooperation, at the same time there are great opportunities for expanding partnership.

As the head of Turkmenistan stressed, the development of the national education system is a priority of the country’s state policy. Recently, in honor of the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, celebrations were held in different parts of the country on the occasion of commissioning and laying the foundation of new educational institutions.

“We attach great importance to the use of international experience and achievements in improving the education system,” the President of Turkmenistan said, emphasizing the effective nature of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in this area.

The training of Turkmen youth in Japan, the teaching of the Japanese language in several secondary and higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan, and the established relations between representatives of science and education all confirm the close cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in the field of education.

The head of state noted the effective cooperation between the Japanese University of Tsukuba and Turkmen universities – the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after Dovletmammet Azadi and the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan. He expressed confidence that this partnership, which plays an important role in the formation of a modern, educated young generation, will continue to develop successfully.

In turn, the President of the University of Tsukuba stressed that the long-term fruitful cooperation was founded by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is an Honorary Doctor of the University of Tsukuba.

As noted, the agreements reached earlier at the highest level create favorable prerequisites for establishing the closest partnership in the field of personnel training, including through teaching by specialists from Japan in Turkmen universities, organizing internships and exchanging experience in various fields.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov’s book “Continuation of the Meaning of Life” to be translated into Japanese

On the same day, the President of the University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata was received by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

“Turkmenistan highly appreciates the constructive partnership established with Japan. In recent years, interstate relations have been actively developing on the basis of equality, mutual respect and trust, including political, trade, economic, social, cultural, humanitarian and other areas,” Arkadag Berdimuhamedov stressed during the meeting.

Today, Turkmen youth are being educated at leading universities in Japan, and Japanese is being studied in several secondary and higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan. Active contacts are maintained between representatives of scientific and educational institutions. Mutual visits are organized in order to exchange experience and participate in scientific conferences.

Partnership relations have been established between the University of Tsukuba and the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after Dovletmammet Azadi. There is a great potential for cooperation with the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology.

The parties expressed interest in exchanging experiences and training teachers of the Japanese language in Turkmenistan and the Turkmen language in Japan.

This work will contribute to the formation of a generation with a broad outlook, strengthening friendship between the two peoples, and mutual enrichment of cultures.

Currently, Turkmenistan is increasing the production of high-tech products, and large Japanese businesses are interested in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of investment and technology. In this context, cooperation in the field of education and culture becomes particularly important.

Turkmenistan is interested in further expanding cooperation with Japan in various fields, including the oil and gas and gas chemical industry, hydrogen production, high technologies, ecology and environmental safety, esports and others.

Great importance is also attached to strengthening inter-parliamentary ties with Japan.

Expressing his firm confidence that relations between the two countries will continue to develop in all directions in the future, Arkadag stressed that Turkmenistan is fully committed to providing comprehensive support to this end.

In turn, the President of the University of Tsukuba noted that the book of the National Leader of the Turkmen People “Ömrümiń manysynyń dowamaty” (Continuation of the meaning of life) contains information about Japan, in particular, mentions modern Turkmen-Japanese relations.

The scientist expressed a desire to translate this book into Japanese, which will serve to further rapprochement and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Issues of scientific and educational cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan were discussed

On 5 September 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev met with the President of the University of Tsukuba Nagata Kyosuke, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the issues of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation in a wide range of areas, MFA Turkmenistan says.

As Hajiyev noted, one of the important aspects of interaction between Turkmenistan and Japan is cultural and humanitarian cooperation. In this context, the successful partnership in the field of science, education and the study of the Japanese language was highlighted.

The parties noted the active development of cooperation between the University of Tsukuba and the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D.Azadi and the University of Engineering and Technology named after Oguz Han.

The prospects for further expansion of interaction, including within the framework of exchange educational programs between higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan and Japan, were emphasized. ///nCa, 6 September 2023

