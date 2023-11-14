President Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Turkmenistan Values Strategic Partnership with Japan

On Monday, 13 November, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Turkmenistan, Hiroshi Sasaki, TDH reports.

Stressing the great importance attached to cooperation with the countries of the Central Asian region, the Ambassador noted his country’s deep interest in the further progressive development of fruitful relations that meet common interests.

“For Turkmenistan, Japan holds immense significance as a key partner, and our bilateral relations are characterized by long-term strategic cooperation,” President Berdimuhamedov emphasized in turn.

He further noted that the two countries share similar or close stances on issues of international politics and regional relations of mutual interest, particularly those pertaining to ensuring global peace and security, achieving sustainable development goals, and promoting economic prosperity.

The intergovernmental Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen committees for economic cooperation play a crucial role in coordinating the efforts of both countries, effectively harnessing their multifaceted potential.

“Economic cooperation should be based on the latest advancements of science and technology, encompassing innovations, new technologies, and cutting-edge expertise,” President Berdimuhamedov stressed, highlighting the successful development of robust business ties between Turkmenistan and leading Japanese companies with a global reputation.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics related to further expanding cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, taking into account the national interests of both countries.

“I firmly believe that there are ample opportunities for further development of relations between our countries in various spheres – politics, trade and economy, culture, science, and tourism, and these relations will only grow stronger in the future,” President Berdimuhamedov stressed.

In conclusion, Ambassador Sasaki assured the head of Turkmenistan that he would dedicate his utmost efforts to strengthening and deepening the traditionally friendly Japanese-Turkmen relations. ///nCa, 14 November 2023

