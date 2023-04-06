The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye

On Wednesday, April 5, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu.

Noting the progressive nature of the interstate dialogue, based on the unbreakable bonds of friendship and brotherhood of the peoples of the two countries, the head of Turkmenistan stated that in recent years a positive experience of mutually beneficial cooperation has been accumulated, allowing to bring the Turkmen-Turkish relations to a qualitatively new level.

The effectiveness of the Turkmen-Turkish partnership is clearly evidenced by the participation of the companies of the fraternal country in the development and modernization of important sectors of the national economy, the President of Turkmenistan said.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation, including development of mutual trade turnover.

The President of Turkmenistan expressed the country’s readiness to further expand relations with Türkiye in the fuel and energy and chemical complexes, textile and food industries, as well as in transport, communication and agricultural sectors, which are priority areas of the national economy.

In turn, Hisarcıklıoğlu confirmed the readiness of the Turkish business circles to continue to take an active part in the realization of large-scale transformations and infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan.

The head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye visited Arkadag city

Having met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the exhibition of the trade complex of Turkmenistan, Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu went with him to the new city of Arkadag.

They stopped on the way to the new city near the monument to the legendary steed Polatly, installed in the southwest of Ashgabat.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people told the guest about the city of Arkadag, which combines the best practices of modernity and the principles of national architecture.

Arkadag stressed that the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center has already been built in the cit. He invited Turkish businessmen to take part in the construction of a complex for the production of various products for children, as well as medicines, next to this center.

Hisarcıklıoğlu said that the favorable climate and the ecological conditions of the local places have a beneficial effect on human body.

Further, the head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, accompanied by the Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the city of Arkadag D.Orazov, visited the city.

Hisarcıklıoğlu walked along the streets of the city, viewed the monument “Akhan”, installed in the central part of the city of Arkadag, and get acquainted with the interior of the cottage complex. ///nCa, 6 April 2023 [photo credit – screenshots from Turkmen TV]