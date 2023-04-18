Head of the Korea-Turkmenistan interparliamentary friendship group is on a working visit to Ashgabat

A parliamentary delegation led by the head of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group Korea–Turkmenistan Lee Dal-gon is on a working visit to Ashgabat.

On Monday, 17 April, the delegation held a number of meetings, including with Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Speaker of Parliament Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Deputy Prime Minister for the Oil and Gas Sector Ashirguly Begliyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Berdi Myatiev.

Korea is interested in implementing gas projects in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is a country with huge reserves of natural gas and Korean companies are interested in implementing projects in this area, stated the head of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group “Korea–Turkmenistan” Lee Dal-gon at the meeting with Arkadag Berdimuhamedov.

According to him, Korean business shows willingness to participate in the projects of the second stage of Arkadag smart city.

Turkmenistan highly appreciates the established relations with the Republic of Korea based on the principles of friendship, trust, mutual understanding, and attaches special attention to their further development, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted.

Speaking about the construction of the new city of Arkadag, the National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed the importance of discussing the possibility of participation of Korean businessmen in the implementation of projects for the construction of production and other facilities of the second stage.

He recalled his visit to Korea in November 2022. “I believe that the outcomes of the visit gave a new impetus to cooperation not only in the field of lawmaking, but also to the development of bilateral relations on a wide range. We consider your current visit as a continuation of the negotiations started then,” Arkadag said.

Noting that the economic cooperation between the two countries has a consistent, stable and long-term character, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to activate and build up trade and economic partnership in new areas.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. It was noted that the recent Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Korea, dedicated mainly to the 300th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Makhtumkuli, the activities of the Korean Educational Center in Ashgabat, as well as the great interest in the language and culture of the Turkmen people in Korea confirm that the greatest progress in this area can be achieved through continuing humanitarian dialogue.

The Ambassador of Korea to Turkmenistan Shin Sung-chul also attended the meeting.

Meeting in Parliament

Prospects for further expansion of inter–parliamentary ties were also discussed during the meeting of the Chairman of the Mejlis Ms.Dunyagozel Gulmanova with the Korean parliamentary delegation led by the head of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Korea-Turkmenistan Lee Dal-gon.

During the meeting, the speaker of the Turkmen Parliament briefed the Korean delegation on mandate and tasks of the Mejlis, its composition and activities.

The sides discussed the prospects of experience exchange and the use of the existing potential of inter-parliamentary ties in the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Ashgabat is preparing for the 16th Central Asia+Republic of Korea Forum

On 17 April 2023, deputy foreign minister Berdi Myatiyev met with Chairman of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group Korea-Turkmenistan Lee Dal-gon, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the deputy minister informed the guest that the Turkmen side is preparing to host the 16th Central Asia + Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum in Ashgabat this year.

The sides also discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda in all areas of partnership. In this context, the importance of high-level negotiations, which determine the positive nature of interstate interaction, was noted.

The parties noted the consistent development of inter-parliamentary cooperation. In this regard, within the framework of the negotiations, special attention was paid to the parliamentary friendship groups created under the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the National Assembly of Korea, whose activities contribute to the expansion of bilateral contacts, exchange of experience in the field of lawmaking.

Emphasizing the active development of trade and economic ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, the parties paid attention to the prospects of cooperation in the field of science, education, medicine, sports, tourism, cultural and humanitarian contacts.

Turkmenistan is interested in the Korean experience in the field of fuel and energy

Lee Dal-gon met with DPM Ashirguly Begliyev, who oversees the fuel and energy complex.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the introduction of advanced experience and high technologies in the fuel and energy sector of Turkmenistan, as well as mutually beneficial partnership with leading foreign companies, including Korean ones.

Cultural program

The Korean delegation visited the International Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex and watched the performance of the famous Galkynysh group of national equestrian games.

The Korean MPs also learned about the architectural features of Arkadag city, stressing that Korea is willing to take part in the implementation of this grandiose project. ///nCa, 18 April 2023