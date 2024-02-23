News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and Japan aim to expand interparliamentary dialogue

Turkmenistan and Japan aim to expand interparliamentary dialogue

By

On February 22, 2024, a meeting between the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Japan Fukushiro Nukaga took place in Tokyo.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the development of interparliamentary relations between Turkmenistan and Japan.

The Speaker of the Turkmen Parliament emphasized the importance of the initiatives put forward by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during his meetings in Tokyo with the leaders of the Parliament of Japan in September 2022.

In particular, proposals were noted to strengthen the activities of the interparliamentary friendship group operating between the two countries, establishing youth interparliamentary relations, increasing the role of women in interparliamentary relations and achieving sustainable development in the field of parliamentary cooperation.

In addition, parliamentarians paid special attention to the implementation of the initiative to hold a meeting of parliamentary leaders of the countries of Central Asia and Japan in Ashgabat within the framework of the “Central Asia + Japan” dialogue.

The relevance of the recently held first meeting of the heads of parliaments of the member countries of the Group of Friends of Neutrality, created at the initiative of Turkmenistan, was also noted. In this regard, the parties exchanged views on the importance of supporting initiatives by parliamentarians of the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

During the negotiations, the key role of parliaments in improving the legal framework for the development of bilateral cooperation was stated.

In this regard, the parties agreed to strengthen Turkmen-Japanese relations through parliamentary diplomacy, as well as exchange experience in legislative work. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 22 February 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmen Parliament Delegation Strengthens Ties with Japan in Tokyo Visit – Ms.Gulmanova met with the Secretary General of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group and Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan
  2. Turkmenistan may host Central Asia +Japan interparliamentary forum next year
  3. Turkmen and Japanese lawmakers to exchange visits
  4. The parliamentary delegation of Turkmenistan is on a visit to Korea
  5. Statement of foreign minister of Japan at “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue
  6. 9th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Japan+Central Asia dialogue held in Tokyo
  7. Head of the Korea-Turkmenistan interparliamentary friendship group is on a working visit to Ashgabat
  8. MEETING OF MINISTERS OF FOREIGNERS OF CENTRAL ASIA + JAPAN DIALOGUE
  9. Ambassador of Turkmenistan held a meeting in the Parliament of Azerbaijan
  10. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Turkmenistan Values Strategic Partnership with Japan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan