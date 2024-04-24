The International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investments in the Energy Sector of Turkmenistan starts today in Paris

Today, on 24 April, the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector (TEIF 2024) kicks off in Paris.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in a message to forum participants, expressed confidence that the event will be a catalyst for progress. He highlighted its potential to address tasks in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, attract foreign investment, and foster mutually beneficial partnerships.

“We are actively developing oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea and on land with foreign companies,” President Berdimuhamedov noted. “This partnership, based on production sharing agreements, is a win-win situation that attracts foreign capital. We aim to significantly expand and intensify this cooperation in the future.”

The President emphasized key priorities, including the development of the Galkynysh gas field and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. He underscored their importance in diversifying the nation’s fuel and energy complex and bolstering regional energy security.

“In this context, we pay special attention to full-scale adherence to international standards of recent years in the field of digitalization of production, the introduction of technologies and technical developments of a new generation, the industrialization of the economy and environmental protection,” Berdimuhamedov stressed.

He further emphasized the need for continued comprehensive measures to manage hydrocarbon resources – extraction, export, processing – while minimizing methane emissions from industrial facilities.

The two-day forum features a plenary session alongside five thematic sessions. These sessions will explore topics such as:

• Turkmenistan’s role in the global energy future

• Natural gas production prospects in the energy transition

• Reduction of methane and CO2 emissions in hydrocarbon production and alternative energy sources

• Commodities for the Energy Transition: New trends and investment opportunities

• The role of financial institutions in promoting clean energy and modern infrastructure projects

• Accelerating the drive to attract investments in new projects with a focus on construction, chemical gas utilization, transport, and communications sectors of Turkmenistan

The State Concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit, State Corporation “Turkmen Geology” in collaboration with the British firm GaffneyCline, are the event organizers. ///nCa, 24 April 2024