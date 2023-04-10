Hyundai Engineering is the Bronze partner of the International Forum to attract foreign investments in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, which will be held on April 26-27, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Dubai, UAE.

Hyundai Engineering was established in 1974 and has grown into a global engineering company, continuing to provide engineering solutions in various fields in Korea and around the world, to bring abundance and happiness to people’s life. The company strives to create customer value based on years of experience, superior technology, and talents.

Hyundai Engineering has been working in Turkmenistan for more than 10 years and during this time has managed to successfully implement several major joint projects.

In particular, a gas desulfurization plant was built in 2013 at the Galkynysh gas field.

In cooperation with LX International Corporation, Hyundai Engineering launched several new process units at the Turkmenbashi Refinery Complex (TOPC).

In the village of Kyyanly, Balkan velayat, a new gas chemical complex for the production of 386,000 tons of high-density polyethylene and 81,000 tons of polypropylene per year was completed by Hyundai Engineering in 2018. It is noted that these products are manufactured based on advanced and environmentally friendly technologies. Furthermore, Hyundai Engineering has already received a special award from TXF (Trade-Export-Finance) in the UK at the design stage, as one of the ten best environmentally friendly projects in Europe and Eurasia in 2014. This project was jointly implemented by Hyundai Engineering, LX International Corporation and TOYO Engineering Corporation with its cost of 3.4 billion US dollars.

Over the years of work in Turkmenistan, Hyundai Engineering has established itself as a reliable partner that can be trusted with the execution of complex projects with confidence in their successful implementation. ///nCa, 10 April 2023 (in cooperation with Turkmen Forum)